Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Star Equity by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $2.23 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.