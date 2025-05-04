Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 15,313 Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %

EDSA opened at $2.37 on Friday. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

