Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VNRX opened at $0.48 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $47.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
