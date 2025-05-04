Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.05.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

