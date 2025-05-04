Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,378 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $74.32 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.