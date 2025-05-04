Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 82,051,493 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,855,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

