Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.36 Billion Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,357,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $337,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 51.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 391,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.46.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

WELL opened at $150.48 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.86 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

