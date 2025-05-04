ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Increased by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,557,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,469,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 7,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

COP stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $136.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

