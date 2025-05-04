iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 0.9% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

