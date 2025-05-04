Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $2.08 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.3134 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

