Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.43 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

