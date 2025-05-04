Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $720.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $925.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Shares of MPWR opened at $636.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

