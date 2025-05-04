Black Maple Capital Management LP Takes $787,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. The trade was a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at $989,635.50. This represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $21.76 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

