Barclays Cuts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $150.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,441.55. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

