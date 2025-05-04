Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Raised by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 315.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,641 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up about 3.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

