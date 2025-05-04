Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is Black Maple Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Black Maple Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Banc of California makes up about 4.1% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Banc of California by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. This trade represents a 6.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

