BNP Paribas Has $30.38 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BNP Paribas lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.34 and its 200-day moving average is $307.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In related news, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $248,333.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,492.42. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

