Traders Buy High Volume of Lumen Technologies Call Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 24,120 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,964 call options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumen Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.