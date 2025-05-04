Bearing Point Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Bearing Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $399.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

