Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,451 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 11,943 put options.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

