BNP Paribas Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BNP Paribas lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $139.81 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

