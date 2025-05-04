Global Net Lease Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,759% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 312.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,803 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

