Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Increased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Parsons were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,093,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after buying an additional 1,512,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,702,000 after acquiring an additional 255,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,685,000 after acquiring an additional 183,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

