Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.65). 107,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 89,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.41.

In other news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £226,800 ($301,035.31). Corporate insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

