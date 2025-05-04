Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Columbia India Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.
About Columbia India Small Cap ETF
EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India.
