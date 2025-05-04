Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Decreases By 14.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NI by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NI by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NI during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NODK stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. NI has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $267.22 million, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.38.

About NI

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.91 million for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

