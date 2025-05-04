Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.19. 867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Yamaha Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.