Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.