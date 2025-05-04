Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Ardea Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.