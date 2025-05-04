Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $185,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

