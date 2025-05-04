Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $209.61 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.65 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 582.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $626,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,485,217.34. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,011. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.