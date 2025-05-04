Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OC opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.