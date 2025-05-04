AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 288,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $41.78 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $41.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

