Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $249.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.36. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

