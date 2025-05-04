Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.94 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,600.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

