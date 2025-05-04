MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Blue Bird worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 976.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 38.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Blue Bird Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

