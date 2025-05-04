Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,795 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of GameStop worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after buying an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 834,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.62 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

