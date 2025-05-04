Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,046 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.