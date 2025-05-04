Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 50,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,694,000 after buying an additional 84,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

