Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,672,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,819 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

VNO opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

