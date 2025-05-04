Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,498,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $6,350,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

CZR stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.