Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $99.15 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

