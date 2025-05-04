Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

