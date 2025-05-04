Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

