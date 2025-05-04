Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arko by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $480.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.68. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Arko Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

