Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,630,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234,237 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,024,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,775,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,492,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,266,000 after purchasing an additional 268,617 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of EWT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

