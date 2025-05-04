Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Banner worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 816.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Banner by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Stock Up 1.2 %

BANR opened at $63.13 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.