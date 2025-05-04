BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,645,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.28.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.