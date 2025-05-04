BNP Paribas Has $37.37 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNP Paribas lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.6% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $37,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $619.37 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.