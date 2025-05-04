Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 15% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 198,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 61,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
